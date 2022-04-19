Advisor Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

