Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $121,795,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,379 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $20,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.08.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

