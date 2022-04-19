Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,212 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 810.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

REZ opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.54 and a 12-month high of $98.89.

