Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 109,887 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,887 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

