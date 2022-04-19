Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average is $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

