Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

GPC stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

