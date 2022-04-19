Analysts Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Macerich reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

MAC stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,220,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,902,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Macerich by 2,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

