Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

PPG stock opened at $126.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

