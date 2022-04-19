Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

