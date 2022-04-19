Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 295.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

