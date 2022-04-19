Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.1% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.63.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.04. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.41.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.