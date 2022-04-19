Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,701 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its position in Cigna by 5.6% during the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Cigna by 70.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

Cigna stock opened at $258.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

