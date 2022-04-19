Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,786,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 647,466 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,684,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,139,000 after purchasing an additional 620,990 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,498,000 after purchasing an additional 332,382 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,121,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

