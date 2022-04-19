Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 22,064 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.