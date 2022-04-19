Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.40. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

