Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.71.

PSA stock opened at $409.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.54. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $265.59 and a 1-year high of $411.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

