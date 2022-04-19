D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,520,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,021,000 after purchasing an additional 375,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.