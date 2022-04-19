Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Rises By 41.8%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPT. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opthea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Opthea alerts:

Shares of OPT opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92. Opthea has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opthea Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.