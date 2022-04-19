KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Abiomed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Abiomed by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $301.51 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.04.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

