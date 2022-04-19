IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,614 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in iStar by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,818 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iStar by 273.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after buying an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iStar by 2,127.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 293,652 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iStar in the third quarter worth about $6,646,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in iStar by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 473,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iStar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.72. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

