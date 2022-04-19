Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
HOPE stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
