Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after buying an additional 212,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.11.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

