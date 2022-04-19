Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

