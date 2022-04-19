Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $13.49 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $329.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.67 and its 200 day moving average is $298.26. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $336.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

