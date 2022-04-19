Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,240,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,447,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 105,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after buying an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 443,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REM stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

