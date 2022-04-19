IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 157,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

