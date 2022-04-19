V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $62,426,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in V.F. by 30.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after acquiring an additional 802,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

NYSE VFC opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

