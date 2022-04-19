MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.20.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

About MillerKnoll (Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

