IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Titan Machinery worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 111,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 65,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $584.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

