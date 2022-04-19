Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.32 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.