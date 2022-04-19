IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.