Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.23). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 726.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONCT. BTIG Research began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 46,003 shares of company stock valued at $78,134 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $1.05 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

