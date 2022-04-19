Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,505,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 531.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after buying an additional 452,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after buying an additional 342,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,548,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

