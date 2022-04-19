Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 84.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 95.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 68,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.51.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Loews (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.