Arizona State Retirement System Sells 931 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.76.

AMH opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

