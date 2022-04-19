Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 182.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 351.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

Shares of FICO opened at $404.74 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.