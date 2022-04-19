Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 426.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $226.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

