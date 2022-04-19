SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.87 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.14. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SMART Global by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SMART Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SMART Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

