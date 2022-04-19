Arizona State Retirement System Sells 748 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.63. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $164.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.