Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

