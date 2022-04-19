Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA stock opened at $213.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $216.13.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

