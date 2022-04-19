Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. Enova International posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Enova International by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enova International by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVA opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49. Enova International has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64.

About Enova International (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.