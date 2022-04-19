Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

PANL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $245.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

