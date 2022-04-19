Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

