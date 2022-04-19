Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

