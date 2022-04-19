$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Materialise posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $17.81 on Friday. Materialise has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $964.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

