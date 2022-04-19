Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $219,290,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,234,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,231,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,270,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 776,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

