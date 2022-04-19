Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after buying an additional 386,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after buying an additional 237,890 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after buying an additional 1,859,553 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,817,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,275,000 after buying an additional 222,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

EQH opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,725 shares of company stock worth $3,012,972 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

