Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,377,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 367.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 218,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 171,452 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -647.78 and a beta of 1.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.87%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.
About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.