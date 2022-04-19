Arizona State Retirement System Sells 621 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $155.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $5,171,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,199 shares of company stock valued at $9,445,346. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

